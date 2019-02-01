BVU men crown champions in two events at Dennis Young Classic

It was a strong performance for the Buena Vista men’s track and field team, especially in the field events as the team hosted the annual Dennis Young Classic last Saturday in the Lamberti Rec Center.

For the second straight week, Garrett Bates took home gold in the pole vault, clearing 3.80 meters. Chase Bonner was also victorious in the shot put with a heave of 15.16 meters. He edged runner-up and teammate Drew Beall, who turned in a mark of 13.78 meters. Lane Jellison just missed out on a top three finish, but did record a personal best mark of 13.17 meters.