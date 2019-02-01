Building bridges

EDITORIALS

BY ART CULLEN

Storm Lake Public Safety Director Mark Prosser had cause to celebrate Monday in sharing the news that major crimes have dropped dramatically in The City Beautiful over the past several years. He put the following post on social media: “Some say a wall will reduce crime. In Storm Lake, we prefer to build bridges. Storm Lake is more diverse than ever, 25-30 languages spoken in a community of 14,000. Serious crime down 21.5% from 2017. Serious crime at a 27-year low.”

The chief referred to our congressman and President, among others, who insist that immigrants and refugees are a threat to national security. They aren’t just talking about undocumented people, either, as a strike force of 300 ICE agents will be deployed to deport naturalized citizens to the nation of their origin, starting with Latin Americans and Vietnamese.

Prosser joins law enforcement executives from across the country through the National Immigration Forum — a centrist organization comprised mainly of business leaders, mayors, Members of Congress and law enforcement — in calling for common-sense, comprehensive reform the likes of which twice passed on a bipartisan basis in the Senate but failed in the House (because of Steve King, in large part).

For decades Prosser has distinguished himself and the community by pointing out that immigrants commit crimes at no greater rate than Anglos, that police here will not and under Iowa law cannot arrest people simply for lacking residency documents, and by working diligently to develop relationships between the city and its residents regardless of their status. He credits the entire community — the schools, the churches, social welfare agencies public and private, and conscientious immigrants themselves — for bringing down crime rates and building a stronger city.

Everyone has a stake in public safety. Immigrants come here to live in safety and freedom, fleeing death squads in Honduras and political persecution in El Salvador. Police have spent decades building bridges and trust with people who fled here in fear.

People who clamor for a wall feed the fear and ignore the facts that immigrants invigorate Storm Lake and make it an even safer place to live. The crime statistics bear it out. Congratulations to all of us for painting a different portrait of America as a nation of immigrants.

Democrats target King

News continued to rain down on Rep. Steve King on Monday as the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee for the first time targeted the Fourth District for the 2020 election. DCCC Chair Cheri Bustos of Illinois no doubt played a role in targeting the district, as a wise Midwestern voice calling on Democrats to finally get rid of King.

As we noted Wednesday, polling by the DCCC’s Majority Rules political action committee finds that King trails a generic Democrat by seven percentage points if the election were held today. It tracks with other polling that finds King skating on thin ice with three primary contenders champing at the bit. It is hard to forget that JD Scholten came within three points of King in the November election — before the nine-term incumbent blurted out again about nationalism and white supremacy, drawing the condemnation of the entire GOP establishment but for President Trump.

Nobody has complained longer than we have about how the Democratic Party for so long has ignored Steve King except to raise funds off him. The party really punted when it failed to get behind Christie Vilsack, and again with Scholten. Neither had the money to upset King despite his bad mouth and non-existent record of benefit to Northwest Iowa.

Thanks to Bustos (and a re-empowered Speaker Pelosi) Steve King finally will have a well-funded opponent who can draw on party organization and surrogates. We hope that opponent is Scholten, who is still considering his future. We assume that King will win his primary. He will use the target as a badge of honor in campaigning against other Republicans. He will declare his fealty to Trump and that wall. Then, we can pray that Scholten sends him back to Kiron for a happy and fulfilling forced retirement.