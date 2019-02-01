Boys state soccer tournament to have rest days beginning in 2020

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Fri, 02/01/2019 - 10:50am
The IHSAA state soccer tournament at Cownie Soccer Complex will feature a new schedule format starting in 2020.
The proposal recommended by the soccer advisory committee and passed last Thursday inserts rest days between rounds, preserves the current length of the regular and postseason, and offers scheduling flexibility for future years.
