The best of the best

BY JIM MCDIARMID

As a Buena Vista student in the late 50s, I had some good ideas and some lousy ones. Among the worst was to organize social fraternities so men who wanted to act silly would have organizations to endorse their conduct.

After the notion was underway, it became apparent that there were adults running the College who understood the pitfall problems of some young males so we were unlikely to get our fraternity sanctioned. To head off this obstruction, I convinced my high school pal Larry Eickstaedt to be the front man for our fraternity. With Larry as the spokesman and president of our new organization it was acceptable. He headed the student government and was a highly regarded scholar. Larry fronting for our fraternity made it palatable.

That was over half a century ago. BV was much different in those days. Larry had been the only male selected from the SLHS class of 1957 to be designated as a member of the prestigious National Honor Society. Indeed, that year’s inductees were sometimes referred to as Larry and the girls; I believe there were nine females in the group so honored that year.

Later Ike took his Ph.D. at Stanford. He is still my close friend and a regular correspondent; he had a distinguished academic career as a biologist. He lives in the state of Washington near Evergreen College, the noted innovative environmental school. Ike was a founding faculty member at Evergreen. He is an erstwhile poet and gifted sculptor. Larry and his charming wife live with their idiosyncratic cat. They raised children and grandchildren who are generally better athletes than Larry was.

I spent a large portion of my life as a rhetoric teacher. If there is any lesson in this story about the fraternity at BV, it might be that good and bad ideas sometimes occur coincidentally. The fraternity boys had some regrettably bad ideas.

Jim McDiarmid is a 1957 Storm Lake High School graduate living in Pittsboro, N.C.