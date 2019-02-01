Benefit for Diana Cardenas

A benefit for the family of Diana Cardenas is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 3 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at Oasis Night Club, 200 E. Railroad St. in Storm Lake.

Diana Cardenas, a parent liason and administrative assistant at Storm Lake Middle School, has lost her mother and the Cardenas family has many bills to pay.

Diana is a leader of the food distribution at the middle school, as well as the monthly box food distribution in front of the central office. She is also one of the middle school Juntos program facilitators, always looking for the best way to help our students in need.