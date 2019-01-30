The Storm Lake Times published the wrong photo last Friday of Sophie Newlon, the five-year-old rescued Sunday, Jan. 20 when the Newlon SUV fell through the ice. Here is the right picture.

The Times also reported that her grandfather Scott Johnson is from Sergeant Bluff. He’s from Sioux Falls.

The Times regrets the errors.

The girls are recovering from their trauma in Iowa City. You may support the Newlons at: