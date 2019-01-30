Witter Gallery hosts Chocolate Extravaganza

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 01/30/2019 - 10:24am
The Witter Gallery will be holding its annual Chocolate Extravaganza on Saturday, Feb. 16th from 4-6 p.m.
Enjoy live music “The Sweetness of Love Songs” by Larry Henschke as well as a chocolate themed spread donated by local businesses. The evening will include a raffle during the festivities. More information to come!
