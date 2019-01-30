Wedding plans

Thomas and Cheri Logan of East Moline, Ill. are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Rachel to David Pedersen, son of Mike and Kathy Pedersen of Storm Lake. Rachel graduated from Thomas Aquinas College, Santa Paula, Calif. She teaches at Holy Spirit Academy in Monticello, Minn. David graduated from Iowa State University. He is a senior demand planner at Best Buy Corporation in Richfield, Minn. The couple plans a Feb. 16 wedding at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Davenport. The newly wed couple will reside in Plymouth, Minn.

