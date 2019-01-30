The Wall frames 2020 politics

EDITOR'S NOTEBOOK

BY ART CULLEN

The 2020 Presidential campaign was birthed amid a government shutdown premised on walling us off from the world, and it attempts its first steps in inland Iowa with the its first-in-America caucuses just a year off.

Just last weekend the government reopened for three weeks to see if we could come to terms with our identity as a nation of immigrants who eagerly through our history imprisoned whole indigenous nations. On Saturday, Rep. Steve King came home to Northwest Iowa to quote Rudyard Kipling in Primghar, pop. 860, at a town hall meeting. “If you can talk with crowds and keep your virtue, or walk with kings …” he recited.

The crowd of about 60 applauded as he answered their selected questions.

The rehabilitation from remarks about nationalism and western civilization and protecting “our” culture is underway, and King made clear that Trump will not relent on his border wall. King has faith in virtue. Even those who raise livestock and asked him about the need for help were told that we first need order at the border. Kipling also wrote of bearing the white man’s burden. King too mused on that topic, stripped of his committee stripes by the minority leader, and assured the crowd that he is now liberated to pursue his national(ist) agenda. They seemed okay with that.

Trump threatened calling a national emergency, and his chief of staff said he is serious as a heart attack. King’s okay with that, and nobody in Primghar is much saying otherwise.

Progressives marveled at a woman — a woman from San Francisco named Nancy the Speaker — standing down Trump by barring his entry to the House to speak on the state of his Union.

Three more women announced their candidacies amid this chaos: Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, and Kamala Harris of California. Harris came out of the gate on race and unity, her parents both immigrants. Gillibrand is taking tough questions on her former hawkish views on immigration as an Upstate representative who was converted to a more diverse view in the Big Apple.

Elizabeth Warren, meanwhile, was raising hell in Puerto Rico over ethnic disenfranchisement, crushing debt, and failed hurricane relief amid complete government dysfunction. Sherrod Brown of Ohio promised to bring his Dignity of Work tour to Iowa this week as federal workers awaited their checks from the past month or more, and farmers breathed a sigh of relief with bankers as they try to arrange spring farm rents and planting.

On that same weekend Rep. Eric Swalwell, a Bay Area neighbor of Harris’s, was on television talking about the indictment of Roger Stone, the dirty trickster for Nixon and now Trump. Swalwell wants to run, too, from his perch on the House prosecution team, which often suggests that Trump’s chaos like the shutdown is designed to distract from his original sin of dancing with the Russians. John Hickenlooper, who founded a brewpub in Colorado, tapped a keg from a pub in Des Moines and talked of pragmatism and common sense while King was still talking shutdown and cave-ins, and by gum that wall.

And, last Saturday Beto O’Rourke made it home to El Paso after meeting indigenous people along the old Great Western Cattle Trail, up through Tucumcari and the Great Plains of Kansas. He took a left at Dodge City and made his penultimate lighting in Taos, N.M., with the indigenous people on the butte. He learned of how Pueblos blend their spirituality with Catholicism. After his days in the desert he too dwelled on the need for unity as he further reflected on his next stop unknown.

To cap it all off on “60 Minutes” Howard Schultz, the founder of Starbucks and billionaire extraordinaire, thought nothing of throwing $500 million or so into an independent race. The two political parties are not up to it, his line went. He has the answer to shutdown fever, says a man who appears to think the corporation is the basic social unit that upholds mores, and not political parties. Which sounds similar to the current occupant and to Ross Perot, and maybe a little like Michael Bloomberg. There is no Starbucks in Primghar. Ethanol producers don’t like sugar taxes like Bloomberg does. If Schultz runs it “gives Trump his best hope of getting re-elected,” candidate Julian Castro of Texas told CNN.

Every Latino knows what that means. More wall. More persecution. No asylum.

Many wonder if a more amiable sort could ease us back from this political precipice. Uncle Joe Biden, who can slap backs in the Senate with the best of them, might have seen his hour pass. What’s so bad about speaking on behalf of a Republican? he wondered to scowls from the combatants on the left flank. John Delaney would like to be in that place, a moderate businessman who is somewhat suspect among the progressives in Iowa and New Hampshire. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota tries to toe that line, but has yet to announce against a formidable field. They say that Warren, who may have set the bar with an Iowa barnstorm two weeks into the shutdown assailing corruption, could meet her comeuppance in Bernie Sanders in New Hampshire, and Harris and Booker in South Carolina. It’s all fed into the breech that is the national conversation, as it were.

O’Rourke seems to frame the existential question:

“As the country literally begins to shut down, how can we come together to revive her?” the former congressman asked himself in an epistle from Taos.

He knows we can, but he couldn’t yet say how, and that might be the question that keeps him bound, so far, to his home and young family in the Borderlands.

King, the proxy for Trump, was not so much interested in the answer. Trump is set on the border being the issue heading right up to the next election. The shutdown was his opening salvo for the entire campaign. Iowa will play a role in moderating that schism, looking for that candidate with an iron fist inside a velvet glove that made Trump see stars.