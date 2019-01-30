Veterans Sweetheart Supper in Alta

A Veterans Sweetheart Supper will be held on Feb. 13 at Alta Community Center featuring A Touch of Broadway. Public is welcome.

Supper will begin at 6 p.m. Entertainment at 7:15 p.m.

Cost is $10 per person which includes the meal and entertainment. Advanced reservations and tickets sale are a must. Deadline is Feb. 9.

Tickets available from VFW members, Veterans Affair office in Storm Lake. For phone reservations, call Don Fisher at 200-1761.