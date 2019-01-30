Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 01/30/2019 - 10:25am
Treat yourself to a Valentine’s Comedy Banquet featuring Phil Callaway on Thursday, Feb. 14, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Summit Church in Alta. You'll love his clean, inspiring comedy, jammed with laughter and award-winning anecdotes of hope!
Callaway is a best-selling author of 25 books and hosts a daily radio program “Laugh Again” which is broadcast across North America, the UK and English-speaking Africa. His humorous perspectives on life and family have gained him a worldwide audience.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.