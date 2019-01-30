Trish Friedrich: An inspiration in denim

Kara Napierala (left) earned her mother Trish Friedrich the award.
She turns junk into beauty
BY DOLORES CULLEN
The winner of this year’s “Women in Denim Inspiration Award” is an Alta woman who, according to her daughter, “turned junk into something beautiful,” prepared endless meals for her farm family and “fights every day for her life” in the face of cancer.
