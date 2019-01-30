Three wrestlers claim titles to help A-A finish second at Poky Invite

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 01/30/2019 - 11:00am
Nick Gaes, Alex DeRoos and Schade Larson all captured individual titles to lead Alta-Aurelia to a second-place finish in the Lynn Moody Invitational last Saturday at Pocahontas.
Graettinger-Terril/Ruth-ven-Ayrshire won the meet with 257.5 points. Alta-Aurelia scored 140.
Gaes improved his record to 35-0 this season with a pair of pins in 53 seconds and 58 seconds at 285 pounds.
DeRoos won his matches by pin in 51 seconds and by pin in 1:28 at 195 pounds.
Larson was a winner by decision 6-2 and by pin in 5:17 at 120 pounds.
