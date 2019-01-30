Study needs near-sighted children

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
Free glasses and eye care offered
SightGlass Vision, Inc. is running a clinical trial for FDA approval for eyeglasses that have been designed to correct myopia (near-sightedness) as well as reduce the rate of myopic progression in children.
Glasses currently available in the US only correct myopia, but do not help prevent it from getting worse.
