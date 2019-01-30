Steve Herron

Steven G. Herron, 75, Storm Lake passed away Jan. 27, 2019 at home with family following a two-year battle with cancer.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 2, at 11 a.m. at Lakeside Presbyterian Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in Schaller Cemetery. Visitation will take place Friday, Feb. 1, from 5-7 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Memorials may be directed to Unity Point Hospice: 112 W. 5th St., Storm Lake, IA 50588; or Lakeside Presbyterian Church: 110 E. 3rd St, Storm Lake, IA 50588.

Steve was born in Des Moines on Dec. 8, 1943, the oldest son of Ralph and Celeste (Pontier) Herron.

He graduated from Des Moines East High School and attended Grandview College in Des Moines before transferring to Iowa State University to complete his education. He graduated from ISU in 1966 with a degree in science journalism.

Following graduation, Steve moved to Storm Lake where he worked at the Storm Lake Register and Pilot-Tribune for more than 20 years. In 1987 he joined Siefer Consultants in Storm Lake, a banking newsletter and consulting company, where he worked as writer and managing editor for 13 years. In 2001 he started working at Buena Vista University in writing and marketing management positions until retiring in 2013.

On Aug. 5, 1967, Steve was united in marriage at Schaller to LaVonda Jean Haidsiak, his loving wife of 51 years and they had two children, Marc and Daniel.

Steve and LaVonda always enjoyed spending time with their family and in later years enjoyed the opportunities they had to travel, including trips to St. Thomas, Canada, Maine, Alaska and Hawaii. Their more memorable trip was to British Columbia in 2017 for a family celebration of their 50th wedding anniversary. Steve also was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing many years in men’s league at Lake Creek Country Club.

Left to cherish the memory of Steve’s life are family: his loving wife, LaVonda, Storm Lake; son, Marc (Becky) of Springfield, Mo.; grandchildren: Riley Herron and Kayla Herron of Springfield, Mo.; father, Ralph Herron of Storm Lake; brother, Doug (Mary) of Sioux Falls, S.D.; and sister, Debbie Lehfeld of Houston, Texas. Also, sisters and brothers-in-law: Kathy (David) Siebrecht of Schaller; Dottie (Hank) Baker of Sioux City; and Jackie (Mike) Goodin of Schleswig. Also, several nieces and nephews.

Preceding Steve in death were: his son Daniel; mother Celeste; and sister-in-law Judy Herron.