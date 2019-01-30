St. Mary’s supports breast cancer victims with Pink Out Friday

The public is invited to St. Mary’s High School’s Pink Out basketball game vs. Emmetsburg Community Schools Friday, Feb. 1 with tipoff at 6 p.m. as part of Catholic Schools Week.

Everyone is encouraged to wear pink as players, drill team, cheerleaders and spectators will be wearing some pink in support of those fighting cancer.

St. Mary’s will be raising funds for the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center Oncology Clinic with a silent auction, ice cream and toppings sales, chuck-a-duck contest and more.