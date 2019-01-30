St. Mary’s cooks featured for Catholic Schools Week

From left: Margory Hurtado, Cheryl Zemke, Melissa Pearson and Retha
Lenhart.
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 01/30/2019 - 10:33am
MY FAVORITE RECIPES
BY MARY CULLEN
Jan. 27 to Feb. 3 is Catholic Schools Week so we are featuring the cooks at St. Mary’s School in Storm Lake: food service director Cheryl Zemke, co-director Retha Lenhart, Margory Hurtado and Melissa Pearson.
“Our enrollment is 302 students and we feed 250 to 260 kids on a good day,” Cheryl explained. “Kids can still bring their own lunches. We also cook breakfast from 7:30 to 8 for anywhere from 30 to 60, depending on the day.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.