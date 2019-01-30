St. Mary’s cooks featured for Catholic Schools Week

MY FAVORITE RECIPES

BY MARY CULLEN

Jan. 27 to Feb. 3 is Catholic Schools Week so we are featuring the cooks at St. Mary’s School in Storm Lake: food service director Cheryl Zemke, co-director Retha Lenhart, Margory Hurtado and Melissa Pearson.

“Our enrollment is 302 students and we feed 250 to 260 kids on a good day,” Cheryl explained. “Kids can still bring their own lunches. We also cook breakfast from 7:30 to 8 for anywhere from 30 to 60, depending on the day.