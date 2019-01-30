SM boys’ homecoming game spoiled by Poky

Pocahontas Area outscored Storm Lake St. Mary’s 42-10 over the second and third quarters to pull away and spoil the Panthers’ homecoming game with a 76-30 win last Friday night.

Pocahontas Area held a 19-13 lead after the first quarter. It was 40-22 at halftime and 61-23 entering the fourth quarter of play.

Alex Merten scored 11 points to lead St. Mary’s. Gabe Elsden added eight and Jake Heitman seven. Dawson Miller had two points, while Mason Laven and Sam Peters each had one.