SLES kindergarten informance: Isn’t it love-ly?

These kindergarteners are performing a song called “The French
Musicians.” Left to right are Genesis Rivera Machado, Dayana
Chinchilla, Elliot Whyte and Jose Ayala. This show is free of
charge and begins at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 5.
on Wed, 01/30/2019 - 10:28am
The Storm Lake Elementary School kindergarteners will host an informance on Tuesday, Feb. 5, beginning at 7 p.m. in the elementary gym.
Featuring over 200 students taught by Miss Hope Backman, Mrs. Kathy Bowman, Miss Amber Drilling, Miss Brooke Gaffney, Mrs. Anne Hoffard, Mrs. Amy Jesse, Mrs. Erica Mc Atee, Miss Katie Mills and Mrs. Nancy Thompson, this concert celebrates all the things we love!
