SLES kindergarten informance: Isn’t it love-ly?

The Storm Lake Elementary School kindergarteners will host an informance on Tuesday, Feb. 5, beginning at 7 p.m. in the elementary gym.

Featuring over 200 students taught by Miss Hope Backman, Mrs. Kathy Bowman, Miss Amber Drilling, Miss Brooke Gaffney, Mrs. Anne Hoffard, Mrs. Amy Jesse, Mrs. Erica Mc Atee, Miss Katie Mills and Mrs. Nancy Thompson, this concert celebrates all the things we love!