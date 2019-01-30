SL student’s work showcased in WISE show

The WISE show (Western Iowa Salon Exhibition) is an annual art show put on by the Art Department of BVU. The University invites high school students from all across Western Iowa to submit entries to the show of their artwork in any media. Storm Lake students submitted their work in mid December and selections were announced recently. It is a juried show and an art professional, juries entries for acceptance into the show plus a number of prizes ranging from honorable mention all the way to first place.

