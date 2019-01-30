SL native in Super Bowl ad

Nick Kurtz is an actor in Los Angeles, and is the

son of Joan and Bruce Kurtz of Storm Lake.

Kurtz pushing Bud beer

Watch for Storm Lake High ’04 graduate Nick Kurtz this Sunday in a Super Bowl commercial, says his brother Jake Kurtz, former reporter for The Storm Lake Times.

The commercial advertises Budweiser Reserve Copper Lager, an American lager-style beer brewed with two-row barley and aged on Jim Beam bourbon barrel staves.

