SL has 17 personal bests in meet

Storm Lake recorded 17 personal best times to highlight its performance in a double dual last Thursday at Carroll.

The Tornadoes were defeated by Spencer 98-42 and by Carroll 190-24.

Zach Brown swam personal best times of 28.43 seconds in the 50 freestyle and 1 minute, 4.18 seconds in the 100 freestyle.

Ethan Runneberg had personal bests in the 50 freestyle in 27.39 seconds and the 100 freestyle in 1:02.23. Seth Berglund had a personal best time of 1:32.58 in the 100 breast stroke.