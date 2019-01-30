SL crowns four conference wrestling champions

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 01/30/2019 - 11:16am
Duarte, Brown, Ungs, Shannon all win titles
Milton Duarte, Bradley Brown, Aaron Ungs and Kail Shannon were all crowned conference champions to help Storm Lake to a third-place finish in the Lakes Conference wrestling tournament last Friday at Spencer.
Spirit Lake won the team title with 222 points. LeMars was second with 215 and Storm Lake third with 201, seven points ahead of Spencer.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.