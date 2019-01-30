SL boys can’t recover from slow start in loss to LeMars

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 01/30/2019 - 11:12am
Sometimes things happen that you don’t count on.
For Storm Lake, it was Spencer Mackey.
The sophomore scored 25 points as the Bulldogs jumped out to a huge lead early and defeated the Tornadoes 78-52 in a Lakes Conference game last Friday at LeMars.
Mackey was 9 of 13 from the field, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range in scoring his 25 points. Alex Irwin led the way with 26.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.