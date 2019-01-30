Sioux Central tops East Sac County in Twin Lakes play

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 01/30/2019 - 11:01am
Hunter Decker scored 19 points and Prestan Samson added 16 to help send Sioux Central to a 54-38 win over East Sac County in a Twin Lakes Conference game played last Friday night at Sioux Rapids.
The Rebels jumped out to a 17-8 lead after the first quarter. It was 30-21 at halftime and 42-32 heading into the fourth quarter.
Logan Grote scored eight points for Sioux Central. Jake Hanson added six, Ben Hargens three and Caleb Rock two.
