Sioux Central falls to East Sac County

Karly Boettcher scored 14 points and added four assists and two steals, but it wasn’t enough as East Sac County defeated Sioux Central 54-38 in a Twin Lakes Conference game last Friday.

The Raiders held a 13-8 lead after the first quarter. It was 23-15 at halftime and 37-28 heading into the fourth quarter of play.

Taylor Krager scored 12 points for Sioux Central. Maddy Mueller and Jenna Jessen each added six. Maggie Mueller, Kally Fahnlander and Madison Sylvester all tallied three points. Whitney Anderson had two points.