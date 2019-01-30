SECTIONAL/DISTRICT WRESTLING PAIRINGS

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 01/30/2019 - 11:00am
SATURDAY, FEB. 2
CLASS 1A
at Mapleton
Alta-Aurelia, East Sac County, Lawton-Bronson, MVAOCOU, Sioux Central, South Central Calhoun, Westwood, Woodbury Central
CLASS 2A
at Spencer
Cherokee, Estherville Lincoln Central, Okoboji, Ridge View, Spencer, Spirit Lake Park
SATURDAY, FEB. 9
CLASS 3A
at Fort Dodge
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.