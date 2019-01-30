Second quarter surge sends Luther past Buena Vista women

Buena Vista trailed 21-20 after the first quarter, but saw Luther hold a 20-8 advantage in the second period to break the game open and never look back en route to an 81-50 American Rivers Conference last Saturday in Decorah.

It was just a three-point margin when the two sides met earlier this month in Storm Lake. Early on, the game looked as if it was going to end up in that same direction. However, the Norse went 9-of-17 from the field in the second quarter, holding the Beavers to just three field goals and scoring the first nine points of the period to take control.