SCC takes Twin Lakes showdown with Sx. Central

on Wed, 01/30/2019 - 11:04am
Rebels edged, 68-62
South Central Calhoun, ranked No. 8 in Class 2A, outscored Class 1A No. 9-ranked Sioux Central 20-10 in the third quarter to take control of the game as the Titans defeated the Rebels 68-62 in a battle of Twin Lakes Conference first-place teams last Saturday at Rockwell City.
South Central Calhoun held an 18-17 lead after the first quarter before Sioux Central took a 35-33 lead at halftime. It was 53-45 Titans after three quarters.
