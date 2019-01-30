RV ousted in first round of WV tourney

Kingsley-Pierson used a 17-9 spurt in the third quarter to take control as the Panthers went on to defeat Ridge View 48-32 in the first round of the Western Valley Conference tournament last Thursday at Kingsley.

The Panthers held a 12-9 lead after the first quarter before extending to a 24-18 halftime lead. It was 41-27 heading into the fourth period.

Caleb Kistenmacher scored nine points to lead Ridge View. Jacob Tokheim added eight and Jake Kliegl six. Austin Degen tallied three points, while Kevin McGuire, Dawson Blum and Bo Clausen all added two points.