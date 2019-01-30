Ridge View can’t keep pace with No. 7 Ar-We-Va

No. 7 Ar-We-Va outscored Ridge View 23-7 in the third quarter to pull away and hand Ridge View a 72-48 setback in a nonconference game last Saturday at Westside.

Ar-We-Va led 16-11 after the first quarter, 35-21 at halftime and 58-28 after three periods of play.

Austin Degen scored nine points to lead the Raptors. Jacob Tokheim added eight, Jake Kliegl seven and Logan Cuthrell six.

Dawson Blum tallied five points, Bo Clausen four and Alex Movall three. Kevin McGuire, Logan Gross and Caleb Kistenmacher all had two points.