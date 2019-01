Rebels move on to state speech

The following Sioux Central High School Large Group speech participants moved on to state:

Group Improvisation:

Madison Sylvester, Sydney Herrig, Whitney Anderson; Alex Olson, Michelle Anderson; Kaylee Brown, Haylee Beckman, Kayli Etherington; Hallie Rusk, Morgan Heuton, Ema Lonning, Keirah Anderson, Olivia Nelson.

Choral Reading “The Mischieviens” – Ashlee Sammons, Karly Boettcher, Rylie Kundtson, Maggie Mueller, Adrian Hatlan, Keirah Anderson, Emma Lonning, Patricia Grimes, Morgan Heuton, Hallie Rusk, Alyssa Willeford.

