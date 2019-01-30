Police Reports

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 01/30/2019 - 9:56am
Four arrested at Walmart for argument over boyfriend
Police arrested four patrons at the Storm Lake Walmart after they caused a disturbance that reportedly stemmed over a male paramour.
At 12:13 a.m. Saturday, police were called to Storm Lake Walmart Store in reference to a disturbance.
Police learned three females were running around the store, swearing and yelling at each other and arguing over an issue that involved a boyfriend.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.