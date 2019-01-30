Pocahontas topples SM girls

St. Mary’s Karley Mills (24) and Lizzie Lenhart try to corral a loose ball
during their game against Pocahontas Area last Friday night.
Panthers fall, 45-38
Lizzie Lenhart finished with 18 points, four rebounds and two steals, but it wasn’t enough as Pocahontas Area spoiled Storm Lake St. Mary’s homeoming game with a 45-38 win last Friday.
The Indians jumped out to a 17-10 lead after the first quarter. It was 27-17 at halftime and 39-26 heading into the fourth quarter.
Danika Demers scored nine points for St. Mary’s. Emily Nothwehr added five, Gracelin Dahlhauser four and Karley Mills two.
