Pocahontas topples SM girls

St. Mary’s Karley Mills (24) and Lizzie Lenhart try to corral a loose ball

during their game against Pocahontas Area last Friday night. TIMES

photo by JAMIE KNAPP

Pocahontas topples SM girls

clare@stormlake.com's picture
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com on Wed, 01/30/2019 - 11:05am

Panthers fall, 45-38

Lizzie Lenhart finished with 18 points, four rebounds and two steals, but it wasn’t enough as Pocahontas Area spoiled Storm Lake St. Mary’s homeoming game with a 45-38 win last Friday.

The Indians jumped out to a 17-10 lead after the first quarter. It was 27-17 at halftime and 39-26 heading into the fourth quarter.

Danika Demers scored nine points for St. Mary’s. Emily Nothwehr added five, Gracelin Dahlhauser four and Karley Mills two.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.