Pocahontas topples SM girls

Panthers fall, 45-38

Lizzie Lenhart finished with 18 points, four rebounds and two steals, but it wasn’t enough as Pocahontas Area spoiled Storm Lake St. Mary’s homeoming game with a 45-38 win last Friday.

The Indians jumped out to a 17-10 lead after the first quarter. It was 27-17 at halftime and 39-26 heading into the fourth quarter.

Danika Demers scored nine points for St. Mary’s. Emily Nothwehr added five, Gracelin Dahlhauser four and Karley Mills two.