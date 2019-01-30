No. 5 SCC too much for Sioux Central

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 01/30/2019 - 10:56am
South Central Calhoun, ranked No. 5 in Class 2A, outscored Sioux Central 27-15 in the first half and the Titans went on to beat the Rebels 54-43 in a Twin Lakes Conference game last Saturday at Rockwell City.
The Titans led 18-11 after the first quarter and took a 27-15 halftime lead. It was 38-29 heading into the fourth period.
Taylor Krager led Sioux Central with 12 points. Maddy Mueller added nine and Karly Boettcher eight. Madison Sylvester and Kally Fahnlander each tallied seven points.
