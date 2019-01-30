Newell-Fonda comes up short to No. 8 South Central Calhoun

Bryce Coppock finished with 27 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals, but it wasn’t enough as Class 2A No. 8-ranked South Central Calhoun defeated Newell-Fonda 66-59 in a Twin Lakes Conference game last Friday at Newell.

South Central Calhoun held a 13-8 lead after the first quarter before extending it to 29-19 by halftime. It was 44-39 heading into the fourth period of play.