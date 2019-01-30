Newell-Fonda beats SCC in Twin Lakes showdown

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 01/30/2019 - 10:58am
Mustangs win, 61-49
Newell-Fonda, ranked No. 1 in Class 1A, outscored Class 2A No. 5-ranked South Central Calhoun 26-12 in the fourth quarter as the Mustangs beat the Titans 61-49 in a crucial Twin Lakes Conference game that involved two unbeaten teams last Friday at Newell.
The Mustangs are now in first place in the league at 9-0 and are 17-0 overall. The Titans are now 8-1 and 15-1.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.