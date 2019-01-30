Mid-contract management workshop for CRP Participants

Pheasants Forever Inc., Buena Vista County Conservation Board and USDA’s Farm Service Agency will hold an informational meeting for Conservation Reserve Program landowners and operators from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 12, at Buena Vista Iowa State Extension Office, located 824 Flindt Dr #101, Storm Lake.

Mid-contract management is a requirement of all CRP contracts. Performing mid-contract management is beneficial for native grasses and forbs (broadleaves) and increases the wildlife habitat value of the stand.