Mid-contract management workshop for CRP Participants

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 01/30/2019 - 10:16am
Pheasants Forever Inc., Buena Vista County Conservation Board and USDA’s Farm Service Agency will hold an informational meeting for Conservation Reserve Program landowners and operators from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 12, at Buena Vista Iowa State Extension Office, located 824 Flindt Dr #101, Storm Lake.
Mid-contract management is a requirement of all CRP contracts. Performing mid-contract management is beneficial for native grasses and forbs (broadleaves) and increases the wildlife habitat value of the stand.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.