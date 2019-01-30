Meth, alcohol drag a 22-year-old man into prison

“He was given a chance before Christmas to address
his substance abuse, but instead, he went to Malarky’s,
drank and led police on a chase that could’ve resulted
in someone being seriously hurt or killed.” Prosecutor
Ashley Herrig, speaking of Garhoth Dak, above.
on Wed, 01/30/2019 - 9:47am
On release, Dak couldn’t stay away from crank
Prosecutors tried to give him a chance
BY TOM CULLEN
Storm Lake resident Garhoth Dak acknowledged that he threw 10 years of his life away in district court on Monday.
