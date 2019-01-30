Marjorie Friedrichsen

Marjorie A. Friedrichsen, 85, of Schaller passed away on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019 in Lincoln, Neb.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 2, at 10 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Schaller. Burial will be in Schaller Cemetery. Visitation will take place Friday, Feb. 1, from 5-7 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Schaller.

Marjorie was born April 5, 1933 in Battle Creek, and was the first daughter to Vernon and Inez (Collenbaugh) Buehler of Schaller. She attended school in Schaller, graduating in 1950. Marge continued her education at Iowa State Teachers College (University of Northern Iowa), obtaining her teaching certificate in 1952. She finished her education, completing her bachelor’s degree at Buena Vista College in 1973.

On Aug. 21, 1954, Marge married Donald Friedrichsen from Battle Creek at the Methodist Church in Schaller. The couple lived in Battle Creek where she taught elementary school until the birth of their first son, Scott, in 1956. Their second son, Douglas, joined the family in 1958 followed by a daughter, Peggy, in 1960. Don and Marge remained in Battle Creek until 1964 when they moved to the Schaller family farm. Marge taught elementary school in Truesdale for several years before returning home to raise her children. In the fall of 1976 she returned to education, teaching fifth grade in Schaller until her retirement in 1994.

Marge was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Schaller until her passing. Some of her favorite pastimes included attending her children’s and grandchildren’s activities, especially attending drama performances in the South Sioux City area. She also enjoyed playing bridge, attending Red Hat Society and Daughters of the American Revolution activities. She loved traveling throughout the country with Don, her daughter, Peggy, and her sister, Mary Walton.

Marge was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be missed dearly by her family and friends.

Marjorie’s family includes her children: Scott and his wife Debbie from Schaller; Doug and his wife Lisa from Ridgedale, Mo.; and Peg Foxhoven and her husband Ron from Lincoln, Neb.; four grandchildren: Amanda Tomes and her husband, Zac; Brittney Palmer and her husband Justin; Callie Foxhoven; and Kelsey Friedrichsen; and one great-granddaughter, Lily Tomes. Also surviving are her brother Dale Buehler and wife Karen from West Des Moines; sisters: Mary Walton and her husband Melvin from Hutchinson, Kan.; and Florence Desmond from Pomona, Calif.; and sister-in-law Florence Buehler from Storm Lake; in addition to numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding Marjorie in death were her husband of 47 years, Don; her parents; her brother William Buehler; and grandson, Aaron Friedrichsen.