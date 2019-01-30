Manson pulls away to defeat Alta-Aurelia

Manson Northwest Webster outscored Alta-Aurelia 39-10 over the second and third quarters as the Cougars went on to defeat the Warriors 64-21 in a Twin Lakes Conference game last Friday at Alta.

The Cougars held a 14-10 lead after the first period. It was 35-15 at halftime and 53-20 after three periods.

Chloe Kruger scored 11 points to lead Alta-Aurelia. Maria Kueny had four. Sydney Stanton, Jenna Nielsen and Jessica Flaherty all added two points apiece.

Kruger, Kueny, Nielsen and Shea Lockin all grabbed three rebounds. Flaherty and Kueny each charted three steals.