Linda Fullenworth, 76, of Storm Lake died on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019 at Trinity Regional Medical Center in Fort Dodge.

Funeral services were held on Monday, Jan. 28, at United Methodist Church in Storm Lake. Burial was in Buena Vista Memorial Park Cemetery in Storm Lake. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake was in charge of the arrangements.

Linda Kay Chambers, the daughter of William and Fon Chambers, was born on Jan. 22, 1943 in Carroll.

Linda was raised and grew up in the Methodist faith. She attended grade school in Carroll and graduated from Carroll High School. Linda attended Buena Vista University in where she earned her teaching degree.

After college, Linda began her career as a kindergarten school teacher. She taught at Storm Lake Public Elementary School for many years.

On Aug. 11, 1968, she married Karlton Fullenworth at United Methodist Church in Carroll. The couple made their home on an acreage on the Lakeside blacktop, where they have lived for 38 years. They often referred to this as “God’s little acres” to each other. They enjoyed having Chesapeake Bay Retrievers since 1970 — Chessy, Julie and Molly.

In her pastime, Linda enjoyed boating with her husband and spending time with her dogs.

Those left to cherish her memory include her brother-in-law, Paul Fullenworth of Marathon; sister-in-law, Jan Stockwell of Birmingham; nieces and nephews: Jody (Roy) Kraft, Paul (Doug) Zollars, Adam (Melinda) Stockwell and Andrew (Jennifer) Stockwell; and extended family and friends.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother-in-law, Darrel Stockwell.