LeMars uses hot start to defeat Storm Lake in Lakes Conference game

LeMars jumped out to a 29-4 lead after the first quarter and the Bulldogs never looked back as they defeated Storm Lake 65-24 in a Lakes Conference game last Friday at LeMars.

The Bulldogs extended their lead to 46-15 by halftime. It was 61-20 after three periods of play.

Rachel Bozonie led Storm Lake with 11 points. Mary Yanga had seven, Skylar Cole four and Sam Louwagie two.

Bozonie and Cole each had three rebounds Cole charted five assists and three steals. Yanga had two assists and Bozonie two steals.