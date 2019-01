Alondra Meléndez and Gabe Elsden were crowned Homecoming king and queen Thursday night at St. Mary’s. Alondra is the daughter of Jesus and Maggie Meléndez and Gabe is the son of Darin and Annamaria Elsden. Times photo by Dolores Cullen

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.