Hallie Woolrich Mason, 95, passed away peacefully on Jan. 18, 2019 in Albuquerque, N.M. with her children by her side.

She was the second of five children born to Dewey and Gladys Weber of Early. She attended school in Early, graduating from high school in 1941.

After graduating, Hallie worked for a mathematics professor at Iowa State University. While there she met Jack Woolrich, and they were married in 1945. Soon they moved to Cheyenne, Wyo. where they raised three children. The family regularly visited Iowa to see their many relatives and friends. Jack died in 1992, and in 1996 Hallie moved back to Early to marry Lee Mason, a high school friend.

Hallie was an active and neighborly person who believed that every person she met could enrich her.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her two husbands; her brother John Weber of Early; her sister Jeri Boger of Lake View; and her sister Vivian Keuhn of Trenton, Mo.

She is survived by her sister Dorothy Yanak of Lincoln, Neb.; daughter Jackie Jones of Albuquerque, N.M.; son Brad Woolrich and his wife JoAnn of Albuquerque, N.M.; son Bob Woolrich of Olympia, Wash.; five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held in Early at a later date.