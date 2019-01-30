Gymnastics teams score big at Sioux Falls’ Rumble In the Jungle

The GK Storm and Blaze Platinum first place team.
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 01/30/2019 - 10:45am
Bronze, Platinum, Silver teams receive first-place finishes
The GK Storm gymnastics teams competed in the Rumble in the Jungle meet Jan. 18-20 in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Across the Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum divisions, individual gymnasts brought home seven top three all-around finishes and the teams all took three first place finishes.
