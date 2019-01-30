GIRLS REGIONALS

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 01/30/2019 - 10:55am
CLASS 1A
REGION 1
GAMES THURSDAY, FEB. 7
at Storm Lake St. Mary’s
Storm Lake St. Mary’s vs. West Bend-Mallard
at George
George-Little Rock vs. Harris-Lake Park
at Everly
Clay Central-Everly vs. Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire
at Akron
Akron-Westfield vs. Remsen St. Mary’s
at Marcus
MMCRU vs. Trinity Christian
GAMES TUESDAY, FEB. 12
