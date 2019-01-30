Dennis McLaughlin

Dennis Dean McLaughlin, 76, of Lake View passed away on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, at Loring Hospital in Sac City.

Memorial services for Dennis were held Saturday, Jan. 26 at Farber & Otteman Funeral Home in Sac City. Inurnment was at Cory Grove Cemetery, rural Sac City.

Dennis was born on Nov. 6, 1942, in Storm Lake to Lester Eugene “Red” McLaughlin and Henrietta (Fischer) McLaughlin. He was baptized on April 18, 1943, at Lakeside Presbyterian Church in Storm Lake. Dennis attended Storm Lake Public Schools graduating with the class of 1961. He earned his bachelor of arts degree at Buena Vista College on Aug. 21, 1965.

Dennis was united in marriage to Annette Lee Dean on Dec. 27, 1964, at Lakeside Presbyterian Church in Storm Lake. This union was blessed with a daughter, Denise, and a son, Dennis Lee. He was divorced in May 1971. Dennis later married Leanne (Smith) Wells; they also divorced.

Dennis lived life to the fullest. He loved gardening, fishing, bird watching and grilling. He enjoyed watching football and NASCAR races (on two TV’s at a time) drinking his brew of choice, Budweiser, while he cheered on the Chicago Bears or his favorite drivers, Dale Earnhardt and Dale Jr.

He was the owner/operator of The Court Room, The Woman Shop and The Lollipop Tree, all retail clothing stores in Storm Lake and Carroll. Dennis also worked as a chef at Lakewood Ballroom and Putt’s Hideaway. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dennis will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his daughter, Denise (Dennis) Werkmeister of Lake View; grandchildren: Jesse Werkmeister of Sac City; Dakota Werkmeister of Sac City; Sierra Werkmeister of Spencer; Melanie (Jeff) Ross of Lake View; Angela (Joe) Arbegast of Lake View; Paul Werkmeister of Lake View; and Shauna (Andy) McGowan of Carroll; great-grandchildren: Payton Mohr; Reese Werkmeister; Jayden Block; Wyatte and Lillianna Blackford; Shelby and Andrea Ross; Amber, Rheanna, Dawsyn, Ashlyn and Caden Arbegast; Shane, Sunny, Mickey and Ronan McGowan; and great-great-grandson Jaxtyn King. Other survivors include his sisters: Ardis (Henry) Gadeken of Lincoln, Neb.; and Joy Phillips of Bella Vista, Ark.; his first wife, Annette; several nieces, nephews, extended family members; and his best friend through the years, Dana Boom of Lake View.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; sisters: Geraldine Eugenia White and Mona Rae Kinney; his son Dennis Lee McLaughlin; nephew Edward Alvarado; second wife Leanne Skillman; and great-grandchild Tyler Ross.