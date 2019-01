Delwyn Johnson, 83, of Albert City died on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019 in Storm Lake.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Jan. 31, at 10:30 a.m. at Evangelical Covenant Church in Albert City. Burial will be in Fairfield Township Cemetery in Albert City. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 30, from 5-7 p.m. at Sliefert Funeral Home in Albert City.