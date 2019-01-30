Charles Hansen Jr.

Charles “Charlie” Hansen Jr., 61, of Schaller died on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019 in Sac City.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Feb. 1, at 2 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Schaller. Burial will be in Cook Township Cemetery in Schaller. Visitation will take place Thursday, Jan. 31, from 4-7 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Schaller. The family requests that blankets be donated to the needy and can be dropped off at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 402 E. 3rd St., Schaller. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Schaller is in charge of the arrangements.